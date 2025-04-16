Charter Oak Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Charter Oak Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Crane makes up about 2.5% of Charter Oak Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 101,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crane by 901.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Crane by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 772,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CR

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.