Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

