Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1,558.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,479 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,159.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.