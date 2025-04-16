Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.76. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

