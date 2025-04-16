Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.64.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
