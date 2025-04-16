Citigroup Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $44.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

NYSE DAR opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

