Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citigroup updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

