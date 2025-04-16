Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

