Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%.
Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
