ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Novem Group bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGE traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 8,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,925. The company has a market cap of $361.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

