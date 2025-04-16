Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.