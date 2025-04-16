Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CBGPY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

