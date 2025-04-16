Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – April 15th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to the publicly traded companies that provide digital data storage and management solutions via remote servers hosted on the internet. These stocks represent investments in firms that enable businesses and individuals to securely store, back up, and access data without the need for physical hardware, capitalizing on the growing reliance on cloud computing technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.53. 698,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,653. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.57. 114,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average is $161.73. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,965. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $71.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 396,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 0.43.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.54. GoPro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

