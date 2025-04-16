Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
Cobalt 27 Capital Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cobalt 27 Capital
- Trading Halts Explained
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.