Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.70. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 2,679,378 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 4,080,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12,934.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,971,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

