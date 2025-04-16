Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,699,000 after acquiring an additional 370,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after buying an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

