Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $202.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.