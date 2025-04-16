Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $286.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average is $346.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

