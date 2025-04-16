Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,447.56. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,411,249 shares of company stock worth $310,486,558 over the last 90 days.
Tempus AI Stock Down 0.5 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
