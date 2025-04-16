Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.73.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

