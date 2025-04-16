Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

