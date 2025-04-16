Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075,541 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $157.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

