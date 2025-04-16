Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 6,085.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $82,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $64,150,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,492,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,732,000 after buying an additional 543,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

