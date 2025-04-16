Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 327,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 448,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
