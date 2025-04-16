Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 327,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 448,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

