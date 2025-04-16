Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 185.7% in March

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 8.5 %

CHCI traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 34,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,397. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

