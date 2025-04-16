Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Issues Earnings Results

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported GBX 5.49 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 159.40 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. Concurrent Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 86.60 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.78 ($2.64).

Insider Buying and Selling at Concurrent Technologies

In other Concurrent Technologies news, insider Brent Salgat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.20), for a total value of £16,600 ($21,969.30). Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

