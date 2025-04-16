Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper Sells 6,000 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $103.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,935,000 after buying an additional 1,046,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,094,000 after acquiring an additional 565,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after acquiring an additional 642,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Construction Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

