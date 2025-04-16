Contrasting Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Auddia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Auddia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.53%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Auddia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Auddia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $57,288.00 100.46 -$10.51 million ($1.54) -1.36 Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million ($71.77) -0.07

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auddia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -9,635.29% -330.10% -313.75% Auddia N/A -243.38% -143.18%

Summary

Versus Systems beats Auddia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.