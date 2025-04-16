Contrasting Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get DXI Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DXI Capital and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.47%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than DXI Capital.

This table compares DXI Capital and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -770.61% Kimbell Royalty Partners 11.33% 5.82% 3.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXI Capital and Kimbell Royalty Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital N/A N/A -$140,000.00 ($0.01) -0.02 Kimbell Royalty Partners $310.65 million 4.10 $66.54 million ($0.11) -108.26

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXI Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats DXI Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

(Get Free Report)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.