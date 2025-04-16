Cormark Has Weak Forecast for Calibre Mining FY2026 Earnings

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CXB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$3.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

