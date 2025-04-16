Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Announces Earnings Results

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%.

NASDAQ COSM traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 5.50.

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 132,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $64,960.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,498.12. The trade was a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 606,340 shares of company stock worth $352,328. Insiders own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

