Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

COTY stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Coty by 162.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,912,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

