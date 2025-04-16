Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,201. The company has a market cap of $766.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.85. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,259.10. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,400 shares of company stock worth $975,265 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 756,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Couchbase by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 441,770 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $3,720,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

