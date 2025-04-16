Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 1,605 Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKLO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other Oklo news, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKLO opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

