Covestor Ltd Makes New $26,000 Investment in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Nerdy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 81,381 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $146,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,143,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,849. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 58,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $104,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,050.40. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,604 shares of company stock worth $443,076. 50.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

