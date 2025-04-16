Covestor Ltd Purchases 770 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1,375.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 458,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,558,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after buying an additional 38,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,374,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.01. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

