Covestor Ltd Sells 157 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in M/I Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
M/I Homes Price Performance
NYSE:MHO opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.99.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
