Covestor Ltd Sells 5,541 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $65,407.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,370.07. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,373.92. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:M opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

