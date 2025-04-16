Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

LPLA stock opened at $313.81 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.14.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.83.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

