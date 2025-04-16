Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

