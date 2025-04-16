Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 98,048 Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,636,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,134,000 after buying an additional 6,048,570 shares during the period.

Shares of MJUS stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

