Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.0% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

