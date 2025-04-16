CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 6,594 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

