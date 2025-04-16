CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $18,115,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $288.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.48 and a 200 day moving average of $351.15. The stock has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.54, for a total value of $527,200.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,431.38. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $340,645.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,913.48. This trade represents a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,921 shares of company stock worth $9,876,619. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

