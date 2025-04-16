CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 222,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $816.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

