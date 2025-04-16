CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,709,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,254,000 after buying an additional 188,180 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,262,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,759 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

