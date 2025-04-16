CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 10,805 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

DUHP opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

