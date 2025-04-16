CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,918 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

