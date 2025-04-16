CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 299 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.