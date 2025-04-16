CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,598,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

