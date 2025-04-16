Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $40.09. 966,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,492,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.20 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,268,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,201,263.14. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,825,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,716,796.39. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,665 shares of company stock worth $31,249,043 over the last 90 days. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

