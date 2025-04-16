Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 256,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average daily volume of 15,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$10.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

