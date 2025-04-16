Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

CYTK opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,372.26. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,059.18. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,170 shares of company stock worth $2,766,739. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,093,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

